Wild Youth miss out on a place in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest

Wild Youth have missed out on a place in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Dublin-based band impressed the audience and viewers at home with their performance of We Are One during the first semi-final which took place in Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

Despite their powerful performance, Wild Youth didn’t receive enough votes to make it through to Saturday night’s final.

Ireland hasn’t gotten through the semi-final stages of the Eurovision since our 2018 entry Ryan O’Shaughnessy.

The first semi-final took place on Tuesday night, and saw Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, Serbia Sweden, and Switzerland go through to the grand final.

The second semi-final takes place on Thursday night, and will see fifteen countries – including Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino and Slovenia, compete in the hopes of performing again on Saturday night.

The UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy – known as ‘The Big 5’, automatically qualify for the final each year, as well as last year’s winner: Ukraine

The grand final of the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest will air at 8pm on Saturday night on RTÉ One.