Wild Youth lead the line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show.

The band will be on the show before they head off to represent Ireland at Eurovision in Liverpool in May and will also perform their entry, We Are One.

Ryan Tubridy will also speak with the Irish woman gracing the cover of this month’s groundbreaking edition of British Vogue, Sinéad Burke, about what it feels like to be a little person fronting one of the world’s most iconic magazines.

Sinéad will also speak about why attending the Met Gala was the scariest thing she has ever done, and why she feels there is no reason the change she has spearheaded in the fashion world can’t be applied everywhere to make the world more accessible and equitable for people with disabilities.

“Disability should feel personal to us all,” writes @Edward_Enninful in his introduction to this month’s historic issue. https://t.co/7NHgU9OLCW — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) April 20, 2023

The Late Late Big Repair Challenge is back, which sees people restore items that were fit for the skip in just five weeks.

Ryan will also be joined in studio by the challengers mentors, Home Rescue: The Big Fix’s Pete the Builder and Gaff Goddess Laura De Barra.

In the spirit of upcycling, we will meet six Irish businesses with a twist, all of whom have turned trash into treasure!

A successful businessman, running a company with a turnover of millions, Tony Delaney looked to have everything figured out. But all his life, he was carrying around a secret, one that nearly consumed him.

Indecently assaulted as a child, he finally found justice in court earlier this year. He will join Ryan on Friday to talk about his experience.

Plus, there will be music from Dublin singer-songwriter, Saibh Skelly who will perform Superficial.

The Late Late Show airs at 9:35pm on Friday on RTÉ One.