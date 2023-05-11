Wild Youth break their silence after missing out on a spot in Eurovision final

Wild Youth have broken their silence after missing out on a spot in the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The Dublin-based band impressed the audience and viewers at home with their performance of We Are One during the first semi-final which took place in Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

Despite their powerful performance, the foursome didn’t receive enough votes to make it through to Saturday night’s final.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Wild Youth penned: “We’ve taken a minute to just breath after Tuesday. But we just wanna say thank you.”

“Thank you everyone who supported us, thank you to all our team. Michael, Evan, Frielo, Deirdre, Helen Mollie, Jennifer. It’s a journey we will never forget.”

“The beautiful cities we played – Madrid, Tel Aviv, Warsaw, Barcelona, London, Amsterdam. Thank you for nights we won’t forget. We can’t wait to come back.”

“Our family, friends, girlfriends who have been by our side through highs and lows. I’m sorry we couldn’t get through to the final. But we tried our best, thanks to the @eurovision for this opportunity.”

The band concluded: “We love you all. Le grá, Wild Youth ❤️🇮🇪.”

The grand final of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool this Saturday, May 13.

The first semi-final took place on Tuesday night, and saw Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, Serbia Sweden, and Switzerland go through to the grand final.

The second semi-final takes place tonight, and will see sixteen countries – including Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino and Slovenia, compete in the hopes of performing again on Saturday night.

The UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy – known as ‘The Big 5’, automatically qualify for the final each year, as well as last year’s winner: Ukraine