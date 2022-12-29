Wild rumours swirl that Kanye West is ‘missing’ amid legal battle

Wild rumours have begun to swirl that Kanye West is “missing”.

The rapper’s former business manager has claimed he’s been unable to serve him with court documents in a $4.5 million lawsuit – sparking the rumours.

Thomas St. John, who is suing Kanye over alleged unpaid fees, told the court he hasn’t been able to find a proper address for the rapper, per The US Sun.

In the court documents, filed on December 19 seeking a time extension to serve the papers, Thomas claimed that Kanye didn’t appear to have an attorney to accept them on his behalf.

He also alleged that attempts to mail the documents to three separate personal addresses had failed.

Thomas’ court complaint sparked wild rumours that Kanye is “missing”.

One Twitter user wrote: “Is Kanye West really missing? Why nobody talking about that?,” while another said: “Kanye West has gone missing?! I just hope he’s okay and in a safe space.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Wtf you mean Kanye West went missing?”

In the past couple of months, the rapper has been involved in ongoing controversy after has facing major backlash over an anti-Semitic tweet and for taking aim at Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson earlier this month.

The 45-year-old is also being sued for $250 million by George Floyd’s daughter, for comments he made over the circumstances of his death.

Amid the controversy, a host of well-known brands disassociated themselves from the rapper.

In October, Skechers alleged that Kanye showed up at one of their corporate offices in LA “unannounced and uninvited” and was escorted off the property.

Wax museum Madam Tussauds London have moved the rapper’s wax figure from public view.

It has also been reported that T.J. Maxx have followed in Gap and Foot Locker’s footsteps to become the latest store to severe ties with Kanye by no longer stocking Yeezy merchandise in their stores.

Apple Music are also said to have to have pulled the Kanye West Essentials Playlist from their platform.

The news that Kanye had been “escorted out” of Skechers came just days after Adidas announced they had cut ties with Kanye over his anti-Semitic comments.

At the time, the sportswear brand said in a statement: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

“This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter.”

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga also cut ties with him.

Kanye has reportedly lost his spot on Forbes’ billionaires list due to the controversy.

In October, Kanye received backlash over an anti-Semitic tweet.

In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper wrote that he was “sleepy” but planned “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” when he woke up.

He continued: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

During an interview with Piers Morgan on October 19, Kanye said he doesn’t regret his anti-Semitic tweet, but apologised for causing people “hurt”.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con [comments],” he said.

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”