Wife of Bruce Willis shares heartbreaking update on his battle with dementia

The wife of actor Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis, has shared a heartbreaking update on his battle with dementia.

The Hollywood star was initially diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, a language disorder affecting speech and comprehension.

By early 2023, his family announced the condition had progressed into FTD, a degenerative brain disease that impairs speech, behaviour, and executive functioning.

Since then, Willis has withdrawn from the spotlight, with only occasional updates shared by Emma and his daughters online.

During an appearance on ABC News’s Good Morning America show this week, Emma shared a new update on the 70-year-old.

She said: “Bruce is still very mobile, Bruce is in really great health overall, it’s just his brain that is failing him.

“The language is going and, you know, we’ve learned to adapt, and we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different way.”

However, Emma said she still has moments when she recognises her husband.

“We still get those days, not days, but we get moments,” she explained. “It’s his laugh, right?

“Like he has such a hearty laugh, and sometimes you’ll see that twinkle in his eye or that spark, and I just get transported, and it’s just hard to see, because as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes, so it’s hard, but I’m grateful, I’m grateful that my husband is still very much here.”

This week, Emma also revealed Bruce now lives with round-the-clock caregivers, separately from his family.

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I’ve had to make so far,” Emma shared on the ABC special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey.

“But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.”

“It’s our second home, so the girls have their things there,” she explained, referencing their daughters Mabel Willis, 13, and Evelyn Willis, 11.

“It is a house that is filled with love and warmth and care and laughter. It’s been beautiful to see that—to see how many of Bruce’s friends continue to show up for him. They bring in life and fun.”

Alongside Mabel and Evelyn, Bruce also shares three daughters – Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

“When we are with him, he lights up,” she added. “He’s holding our hands, we’re kissing him. We’re hugging him. He is reciprocating. He is into it.”

“That’s all I need. I don’t need him to know that I am his wife, we were married on this day. I don’t need any of that. I just want to feel that I have a connection with him, and I do.”

Before stepping away from the spotlight, Bruce amassed over 70 film credits and became a Hollywood legend.

He broke out with Moonlighting and solidified his place in film history with roles in Die Hard, Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and 12 Monkeys, among others.