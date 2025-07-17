Why Arthur Gourounlian would never settle for an ‘okay’ marriage

After a tough early life, Arthur Gourounlian has shared why he would never settle for an “okay” marriage now.

In the early 1990s, the dancer was forced to flee his home country of Armenia to Belgium, where his family sought asylum.

Speaking with RSVP, he shared that he has never been happier now and opened up about his life at home, saying, “It’s all about the kids now.”

Arthur shares two daughters, Blake and Blu, with his husband of almost two years, Brian Dowling.

“We used to work apart a lot – I’d be choreographing, Brian would be filming. But we always trusted each other. No jealousy. That’s key,” he told the outlet.

“Sometimes I want to kill him, he wants to kill me — that’s marriage! But we always say we’re not enemies, we’re friends.”

“The day we stop being on the same team is the day we’ll walk away, kids or no kids. Because happiness isn’t something you settle for. ‘Okay’ isn’t good enough. You have to be happy.”

Arthur then went on to admit that his childhood is a huge factor in ensuring that he and his family are happy, as he was only 13 when his family fled from Armenia in 1992.

The 45-year-old also shared the lengths his mother went to to keep her family safe.

“My mother had to marry someone just so we could stay in Belgium – just to survive. That was our reality. It turned out okay, but not everyone gets a happy ending.”

Regarding life at home with two young daughters, Arthur said: “This phase is wild!”

“Blake is a tornado — she’s into fashion, won’t wear clothes some days, sings constantly. Blu has just found her voice. Every day is a new chaos.”

“But it’s beautiful chaos. We’re figuring it out like everyone else. There’s no manual. You know your kids better than anyone. Both girls sleep well, eat well — we’re very grateful for that!”

Arthur also candidly revealed that he found the initial jump to one child to two less daunting than he expected.

“Honestly, no — it’s easier. You’re more relaxed second time around. You’re not sterilising everything like it’s the end of the world. And we wanted these kids so badly, how could we complain? Yes, it’s hard, sometimes they drive me crazy, but I love that crazy.”

“I tell myself some days, listen – I’ve managed 400 models on a catwalk, you girls will not best me today!”

Back in February, Brian shared with Goss.ie how he’s navigating life as a dad of two.

“Having one child is chaotic… When we we had our second daughter I felt like when we brought her home – I feel like I now have eight children. Going from one to two is – wow, no one tells you,” said Brian.

He recognises how “amazing” it is as his daughters will always have “a best friend” but it’s “a lot of work.”

The TV star shared that Blu’s first word was “dada” and says it “all the time,” and Blake’s first word was “dada” as well.

“I’m winning – they can’t say papa, I’m delighted. No one gives a f**k about Papa,” he joked in relation to Arthur being referred to as ‘Papa’ at home.”