Meet the newest Bombshell set to enter the Love Island villa

It seems that heads will be turned on this evening’s episode of Love Island, as a new Bombshell has entered the villa.

Following a drama-filled episode on Thursday night with Harry and Emma “rekindling” and Toni calling Harrison out for flossing Lauren’s teeth – a new girl has been thrown into the mix.

Angel is a 26-year-old Aesthetics Practitioner & Salon Owner from Maidstone, UK.

She wanted to go on Love Island to find “the one” and feels its “an amazing opportunity to make new connections and have new experiences.”

“I’m ready to get into a relationship as I’ve been single for a year, so ready to make memories with someone, go travelling with them and fall in love.”

She confirmed that she has her eye on Ty and would like to “see what he’s about.”

When asked how she would describe island life so far, she said: “Open! I feel like people have been getting their heads turned very easily. I do feel like I have quite a good chance of turning someone’s head.”

In a partner, she’s looking for “classic tall, dark and handsome. Muscles… I love a good body. Nice smile. Someone that makes me laugh.”

“Someone that’s family orientated. Someone that’s very needy for me so we can build that close connection.”

On how she feels about potentially breaking up a couple in the villa, she said: “That is what’s going to happen so it’s quite exciting really. That’s what I’m in there for.”

“I’ll be very fun, outgoing, and sociable. I definitely like to get involved. Like I say I’m a girl’s girl, but I am in there to find someone so I’m not afraid to step on toes.

“I think I’ll lighten up the Villa because my friends tell me I light up the room when I walk in.”

