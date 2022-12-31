What to watch on TV this New Year’s Eve

Staying in this New Year’s Eve?

Well there’s plenty of great shows and movies on TV to keep you entertained while you ring in 2023.

Take a look at our top picks:

RTÉ One

The Witches – 6:25pm

DIY SOS: The Bigger Build Ireland – 8:20pm

Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s Special – 9:40pm

New Year’s Eve Party – 10:15pm

NYE Countdown Concert with Westlife – 11:45pm

Mamma Mia! – 12:30am

RTÉ 2

War Horse – 2:55pm

The Nice Guys – 9:30pm

The Great Gatsby – 11:40pm

Virgin Media One

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Polter Guys – 6:45pm

Don’t Look Back in Anger – 8:30pm

Mr & Mrs Smith – 9pm

The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Show – 11:50pm

Tommy Tiernan Cracked – 12:55am

Virgin Media Two

The John Bishop’s End of Year Show – 10:50pm

Fanning at Whelan’s – 11:50pm

BBC One

Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve – 11:30pm

Happy New Year Live! – 12am

Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve – 12:10am

BBC Two

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny – 11:30pm

Channel 4

Celebrity Lego Masters at Christmas – 3:20pm

London Zoo at Christmas – 4:20pm

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – 6:40pm

The Last Leg of the Year – 9pm