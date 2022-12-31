What to watch on TV this New Year’s Eve

Staying in this New Year’s Eve?
Well there’s plenty of great shows and movies on TV to keep you entertained while you ring in 2023.
Take a look at our top picks:
RTÉ One
- The Witches – 6:25pm
-
DIY SOS: The Bigger Build Ireland – 8:20pm
-
Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s Special – 9:40pm
-
New Year’s Eve Party – 10:15pm
-
NYE Countdown Concert with Westlife – 11:45pm
-
Mamma Mia! – 12:30am
RTÉ 2
-
War Horse – 2:55pm
-
The Nice Guys – 9:30pm
-
The Great Gatsby – 11:40pm
Virgin Media One
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Polter Guys – 6:45pm
-
Don’t Look Back in Anger – 8:30pm
-
Mr & Mrs Smith – 9pm
-
The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Show – 11:50pm
-
Tommy Tiernan Cracked – 12:55am
Virgin Media Two
- The John Bishop’s End of Year Show – 10:50pm
-
Fanning at Whelan’s – 11:50pm
BBC One
- Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve – 11:30pm
-
Happy New Year Live! – 12am
-
Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve – 12:10am
BBC Two
- Jools’ Annual Hootenanny – 11:30pm
Channel 4
- Celebrity Lego Masters at Christmas – 3:20pm
-
London Zoo at Christmas – 4:20pm
-
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – 6:40pm
-
The Last Leg of the Year – 9pm
Ad