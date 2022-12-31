Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

What to watch on TV this New Year’s Eve

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Staying in this New Year’s Eve?

Well there’s plenty of great shows and movies on TV to keep you entertained while you ring in 2023.

Take a look at our top picks:

RTÉ One

(C) BBC – Photographer
  • The Witches – 6:25pm
  • DIY SOS: The Bigger Build Ireland – 8:20pm
  • Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s Special – 9:40pm
  • New Year’s Eve Party – 10:15pm
  • NYE Countdown Concert with Westlife – 11:45pm
  • Mamma Mia! – 12:30am

RTÉ 2

  • War Horse – 2:55pm
  • The Nice Guys – 9:30pm
  • The Great Gatsby – 11:40pm

Virgin Media One

  • Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Polter Guys – 6:45pm
  • Don’t Look Back in Anger – 8:30pm
  • Mr & Mrs Smith – 9pm
  • The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Show – 11:50pm
  • Tommy Tiernan Cracked – 12:55am

Virgin Media Two

  • The John Bishop’s End of Year Show – 10:50pm
  • Fanning at Whelan’s – 11:50pm

BBC One

  • Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve – 11:30pm
  • Happy New Year Live! – 12am
  • Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve – 12:10am

BBC Two

  • Jools’ Annual Hootenanny – 11:30pm

Channel 4

  • Celebrity Lego Masters at Christmas – 3:20pm
  • London Zoo at Christmas – 4:20pm
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – 6:40pm
  • The Last Leg of the Year – 9pm
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us