What to watch on TV on Christmas Day

Happy Christmas Goss.ie readers!

Christmas Day is the perfect time to sit in front of the fire, tuck into a box of chocolates after your Christmas dinner, and watch some TV.

Here’s what is on TV this Christmas:

RTÉ One

Angela’s Christmas Wish – 12:20pm

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – 1:05pm

Wolfwalkers – 2:25pm

Little Women – 4:05pm

Jumanji: The Next Level – 6:20pm

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special – 9:25pm

Downton Abbey – 9:55pm

RTÉ2

Room on the Broom – 7am

The Gruffalo – 7:55am

The Gruffalo’s Child – 8:25am

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – 9am

Adam Saves Christmas – 9:30am

Shrek – 10:15am

Puss In Boots – 11:35am

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie – 12:55pm

Mirror Mirror – 2:20pm

Some Like It Hot – 3:30pm

Home Alone – 5:55pm

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – 7:30pm

Wonder Woman 1984 – 10:25pm

Virgin Media One

Battle of the Christmas Lights – 12pm

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special – 1pm

Big Momma’s House 2 – 3pm

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special – 8pm

Deadly Cuts – 9pm

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa – 10:50pm

Virgin Media Two

Deck the Halls – 5:45pm

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – 9:30pm

BBC One

Abominable – 11:35am

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – 1pm

Aladdin (Live Action) – 3:10pm

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special – 5:10pm

Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel – 6:25pm

Ghosts Christmas Special – 7:25pm

On Christmas Night – 11:15pm

BBC Two

Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave – 10am

Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers – 10:35am

Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death – 11:05am

White Christmas – 11:35am

Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker! – 1:30pm

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes – 3:10pm

Some Like It Hot – 4:40pm

The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show 1972 – 7:15pm

Tina Turner at the BBC – 8:25pm

When Tina Turner Came to Britain – 9:25pm

Tina Live! – 10:25pm

Channel 4

Bee Movie – 7:45am

Kung Fu Panda 2 – 9:35am

The Snowman – 11:25am

The Snowman and the Snowdog – 11:55am

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 – 12:30pm

The Great Escape – 1:50pm

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – 5:30pm

The Great Festive Pottery Throw Down – 7:50pm

Catch Me If You Can – 10:55pm

E4

Married at First Sight UK: Christmas Reunion – 11am

Kindergarten Cop – 12:30pm

Shrek the Halls – 2:40pm

Father Christmas – 3:15pm

Johnny English Strikes Again – 7:15pm

The Inbetweeners Movie – 9pm

