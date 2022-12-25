What to watch on TV on Christmas Day

Happy Christmas Goss.ie readers!
Christmas Day is the perfect time to sit in front of the fire, tuck into a box of chocolates after your Christmas dinner, and watch some TV.
Here’s what is on TV this Christmas:
RTÉ One
-
Angela’s Christmas Wish – 12:20pm
-
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – 1:05pm
-
Wolfwalkers – 2:25pm
- Little Women – 4:05pm
-
Jumanji: The Next Level – 6:20pm
-
Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special – 9:25pm
-
Downton Abbey – 9:55pm
RTÉ2
-
Room on the Broom – 7am
-
The Gruffalo – 7:55am
-
The Gruffalo’s Child – 8:25am
-
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – 9am
-
Adam Saves Christmas – 9:30am
-
Shrek – 10:15am
- Puss In Boots – 11:35am
-
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie – 12:55pm
-
Mirror Mirror – 2:20pm
-
Some Like It Hot – 3:30pm
-
Home Alone – 5:55pm
-
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – 7:30pm
-
Wonder Woman 1984 – 10:25pm
Virgin Media One
-
Battle of the Christmas Lights – 12pm
-
The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special – 1pm
-
Big Momma’s House 2 – 3pm
-
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special – 8pm
-
Deadly Cuts – 9pm
-
Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa – 10:50pm
Virgin Media Two
-
Deck the Halls – 5:45pm
-
The Hitman’s Bodyguard – 9:30pm
BBC One
-
Abominable – 11:35am
-
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – 1pm
-
Aladdin (Live Action) – 3:10pm
-
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special – 5:10pm
-
Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel – 6:25pm
-
Ghosts Christmas Special – 7:25pm
-
On Christmas Night – 11:15pm
BBC Two
-
Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave – 10am
-
Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers – 10:35am
-
Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death – 11:05am
-
White Christmas – 11:35am
-
Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker! – 1:30pm
-
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes – 3:10pm
-
Some Like It Hot – 4:40pm
-
The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show 1972 – 7:15pm
-
Tina Turner at the BBC – 8:25pm
-
When Tina Turner Came to Britain – 9:25pm
-
Tina Live! – 10:25pm
Channel 4
-
Bee Movie – 7:45am
-
Kung Fu Panda 2 – 9:35am
-
The Snowman – 11:25am
-
The Snowman and the Snowdog – 11:55am
-
The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 – 12:30pm
-
The Great Escape – 1:50pm
-
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – 5:30pm
-
The Great Festive Pottery Throw Down – 7:50pm
-
Catch Me If You Can – 10:55pm
E4
-
Married at First Sight UK: Christmas Reunion – 11am
-
Kindergarten Cop – 12:30pm
-
Shrek the Halls – 2:40pm
-
Father Christmas – 3:15pm
-
Johnny English Strikes Again – 7:15pm
-
The Inbetweeners Movie – 9pm
