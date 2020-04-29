We’ve finally figured out why Connell from Normal People is so familiar

BBC’s much anticipated adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People has finally hit the small screen, and fans are loving the series so far.

The 12-part series stars British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne, and Kildare native Paul Mescal, who plays Connell.

The brand new series debuted on the BBC iPlayer on Sunday, and ever since people have been trying to figure out why Connell looks so familiar.

And now we finally know why, as writer Amy O’Connor has pointed out that Paul Mescal has been on our screens for years – in an ad for Denny sausages.

Am probably the last person in the world to realise this but I’ve just copped that the chap from Normal People is in the ‘Bali-haunis’ ad for Denny sausages pic.twitter.com/P44zSnHrFj — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) April 28, 2020

Sharing a screenshot from the ad on Twitter, Amy wrote: “Am probably the last person in the world to realise this but I’ve just copped that the chap from Normal People is in the ‘Bali-haunis’ ad for Denny sausages.”

Normal People viewers were delighted by the revelation, and thanked Amy for pointing it out as they’d been wondering why they recognised him.

Check out the Denny sausages ad below:

Normal People follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

The 12-part series is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer, but will also air on RTÉ One on Tuesday nights over the next few weeks.

