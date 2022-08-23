Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy crowned 2022 Rose of Tralee

Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy has been crowned the 2022 Rose of Tralee.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival returned to our screens on Monday night, after a two-year hiatus.

The 33 hopefuls vying for the coveted title represented the Irish diaspora worldwide including, Ireland, Britain, United States, Canada, Australia and the Middle East.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westmeath Rose Centre (@westmeathrose)

Rachel, 23, is from the small village of Rosemount located in the heart of the country in Co. Westmeath.

Last year, she graduated from NUI Galway with a BA in Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies and Spanish.

Rachel currently works in P. Egan’s Traditional Irish Bar in Moate, and is returning to university to complete her Masters degree to be a Spanish and English teacher.

She is a proud member of Cill Óige Ladies, and also loves singing at trad sessions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westmeath Rose Centre (@westmeathrose)