Westmeath celebrate 2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy’s homecoming

Westmeath have celebrated the 2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy’s homecoming.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival returned to our screens on Monday night, after a two-year hiatus.

33 hopefuls had been vying for the coveted title, before Rachel was crowned the winner by 2019 Rose of Tralee Dr. Sinéad Flanagan.

Rachel is from the small village of Rosemount located in the heart of the country in Co. Westmeath.

Rosemount welcomed their 2022 Rose of Tralee home on Friday night at the local GAA club, followed by celebrations at P Egan’s Traditional Irish Bar in Moate.

The 23-year-old stunned in a mid-length red dress, and performed a song for the crowd.

Last year, she graduated from NUI Galway with a BA in Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies and Spanish.

Rachel currently works in P. Egan’s Bar, and is returning to university to complete her Masters degree to be a Spanish and English teacher.

She is a proud member of Cill Óige Ladies, and also loves singing at trad sessions.