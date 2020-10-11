Westlife’s Kian Egan reacts to hilarious viral tweet about him

Kian Egan has reacted to a hilarious viral tweet about him.

Casey Ormsby took to Twitter on Friday to share a story about a primary school friend who was a big fan of the Westlife star.

She wrote: “A girl i went to primary school with had ‘no boy allowed’ wrote on her door. [sic]

“The reason why she didn’t say ‘boys’ plural was because Kian Egan from Westlife was exempt from this rule & she didn’t want him to think he couldn’t come in hahahahaha”.

The tweet has since went viral, with over 13.8k likes, and has even been seen by Kian himself.

FM104 shared a screenshot of the story to Facebook earlier today, which seemed to even make the singer laugh.

Responding to the post, Kian wrote: “So funny! 😂😂😂😂”.

