Westlife star recalls being ‘carried out’ of Wayne and Coleen Rooney’s wedding after getting too drunk

Kian Egan has recalled being “carried out” of Wayne and Coleen Rooney’s wedding, after getting too drunk.

Westlife were asked to perform at the couple’s wedding reception in Italy back in 2008, and Kian has admitted he “got a bit carried away” during the celebrations.

During the band’s appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which will air tonight, Shane Filan explained: “It was actually Coleen who booked us for Wayne as a surprise. We thought it was the other way around – we thought Coleen might be the fan.”

“(Wayne) came up and sang with us. He kind of rapped it. It was only a small wedding, I think there were 70 people at it. It was the smallest gig we ever did but it was fun.”

Kian then confessed he had one too many drinks after their performance, which resulted in him vomiting into a bathtub.

He said: “I definitely got a bit carried away. We started having a few drinks and before you know it you’re at the bar doing shots with one of Wayne’s cousins or something like that.”

“I remember being carried out by our security and going back up to our dressing room in the hotel and vomiting into the bathtub!”

On tonight’s Jonathan Ross Show, Westlife will also perform ‘Starlight’ from their upcoming album Wild Dreams.

Their brand new record will be released on November 26, before they embark on a huge stadium tour next year.