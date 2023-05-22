Westlife star pulls out of upcoming tour dates to undergo surgery

Mark Feehily has been forced to pull out of Westlife’s upcoming tour dates this summer to undergo surgery.

The singer will miss out on the band’s planned concerts in Denmark, Sweden, Mexico, Cardiff and Henley.

Sharing the news in a statement on social media, Mark began: “Hey lovely people, it’s Mark here. This summer, our Wild Dreams tour continues and we are so blessed for the huge love and support we receive from our fans worldwide…”

“We have five shows taking place this summer from May-July and it is with deep regret that I will not be able to join Shane, Kian and Nicky on stage for those shows.

“This week I have to undergo a little bit of surgery. There is nothing to worry about I promise, but under doctor’s orders this surgery needs to happen sooner rather than later and will also require some recovery time throughout the summer,” he explained.

“To all our amazing fans in Denmark, Sweden, Mexico, Cardiff and Henley, I want you to know that I was very excited to see you all and perform but this is something that can’t be avoided and I know that you will all still have the time of your lives at what will be some amazing shows!”

“I’ll be there with you all in spirit and very much look forward to getting back on stage with the lads very soon! Much love to you all and keep in touch – I’ll still be around to say hi.”

The news comes after Mark was forced to miss a series of Westlife gigs last year after he contracted pneumonia.

At the time, the father-of-one told fans: “I know it’s scary when you first hear the word ‘pneumonia’ but thankfully I got tot he doctor and hospital very quickly and got on the antibiotics as soon as possible, so everything is currently under control.”

“I have been informed that the quickest way to recovery is to rest and continue antibiotics. I’m feeling a bit better everyday. The nurses and doctors are taking amazing care of me so it should all be over in no time.”

“This does however mean missing more gigs which is horrible but I’ll be back on stage as soon as I get the all clear.”

“Until then, Nicky, Shane and Kian will continue to fly the Westlife flag high for all of us. Please scream even louder than usual for those three legends in my absence!

Mark concluded his post by writing: “Sending love to you all, I hope to see you back on the road very, very soon! Mark xx.”