Westlife star Mark Feehily shares rare photo with daughter Layla

Mark Feehily has shared a rare photo with his daughter Layla.

The Westlife star and his fiancé Cailean O’Neill welcomed their first child together via surrogate on October 1, 2019.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer posted an adorable photo of him holding Layla’s hand by the sea.

He captioned the post: “Windy walkies in gorgeous Sligo.”

Last summer, the 40-year-old revealed he’d love to have another baby with Cailean.

Speaking to Jennifer Zamparelli on her 2FM show, Mark said: “I love the idea of her having a little playmate her own size and age.”

“I definitely do love the idea of it, it’s not in the immediate immediate future but it’s on the cards.”