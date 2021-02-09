Westlife set to release ‘spectacular’ documentary special about their comeback

The bandmates are working on another new album

Westlife are set to release a “spectacular” documentary special about their comeback.

The Irish band reunited back in 2018, and went on to release a new album called Spectrum in 2019 – their first record in nine years.

On Monday night, Westlife told fans that they’re working on another new album, after parting ways with their record label EMI.

In a statement, the bandmates said: “The next 18 months is shaping up to be our biggest year, including a groundbreaking global partnership which we will be announcing imminently.”

“We can also reveal we have started work on our brand new album due for release later this year.”

They also shared plans to embark on their “biggest ever world tour” – including dates in America.

“Lastly, and the most exciting part of all, is that we get to see all of you again and it’s been a long time coming, as embark on our biggest ever world tour,” they said.

“This will take us across 5 continents including a sold out Wembley Stadium and for the first time ever, we will be bringing our live shows to America.”

“In the meantime, everyone stay safe and we’ll see you all very soon. Love Nicky, Shane, Kian and Mark,” they added.

A spokesman for Westlife has since told The Sun that they’re also working on a documentary special, which will follow their long-anticipated comeback.

In a statement, the spokesman said: “The band are considering opportunities for a spectacular end-of-year TV show and a documentary special.”

The band, made up of Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, and Kian Egan, was originally formed back in 1998 – before they split in 2012.

Nine years later, Westlife delighted fans by announcing their comeback in 2018, to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The bandmates embarked on a sold-out tour in 2019 – which included two dates at Croke Park in Dublin.