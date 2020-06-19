Westlife set to offer fans the chance to WIN a performance at their wedding

Westlife set to offer fans the chance to WIN a performance at...

Westlife are set to offer fans the chance to win a performance at their wedding, as part of RTÉ’s upcoming Comic Relief event.

According to the Irish Mirror, the popular band are unable to perform for the RTÉ Does Comic Relief fundraiser, which will air on RTÉ on June 26.

However, they’ve decided to offer fans a chance to win a performance at an event of their choice to raise money for the big night.

Insiders have claimed that the competition will be run across RTÉ 2FM ahead of June 26, and the lucky winner will be notified live on air by Nicky Byrne – who is hosting Comic Relief alongside Jennifer Zamparelli, Eoghan McDermott, and Deirdre O’Kane.

A source said: “This has never been done by the band before but they were desperate to contribute to Comic Relief in a major way.”

“They will play at a wedding maybe for someone who had to cancel their reception due to the pandemic.”

“Or they will do a Christening or a 21st, whatever the winner wants and we hope that this will help praise big money for the charity.

“There will be some second and third place prizes of meet and greets but the top prize is something that has never been done before.”

