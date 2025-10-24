Westlife reveal if they will be adding more tour dates to their Ireland residency

Westlife have revealed if they will be adding any more Irish dates to their world tour.

Last week, the beloved Irish band – which consists of members Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily – announced that they will be going back on tour in 2026 to celebrate a huge milestone.

The boys will be performing across the globe next year to celebrate 25 years since they embarked on their first world tour in 2001. Shane, Nicky and Kian will be touring without Mark, as he continues to take time out from the band to prioritise his health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westlife (@westlife)

Following the announcement that they are set to play an additional three nights at Dublin’s 3Arena and two more dates at Belfast’s SSE Arena, Westlife have now confirmed if fans can expect any more announcements.

Speaking on Friday’s edition of The Late Late Show with Patrick Kielty, Shane described the last week as “one of the best weeks ever in Westlife”.

“It feels like we’re back in 1999 again. It’s just crazy the reaction that the gigs have got,” he exclaimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westlife (@westlife)

The ‘Flying Without Wings’ hitmakers were then quizzed about further dates being added to their Dublin and Belfast shows.

“No, we’re going to stop at 13. We made that official decision. We have added two more for Belfast today, so there’s a total of seven up in Belfast,” Kian detailed, before explaining why they chose the 3Arena for their Dublin residency.

“I think the difference with this show for us is we’re coming out of the stadiums. The last concerts that we’ve played in Ireland have been Croke Park, Aviva, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, places like that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westlife (@westlife)

“When we played the 3Arena a few years ago at Christmas time, the vibe was just so different, and we kind of came away from that going, ‘That’s what we want to do again.’

“We want to feel that intimacy, even though the 3Arena is a big arena. It’s a fantastic shape, the shape of the arena is kind of like half of a rugby ball. You can actually see everybody’s eyes in that audience. To have that experience with our fans after 25 years, that’s what we want,” he added.

The trio were also asked about Mark’s absence as he continues to recover from multiple health concerns, including sepsis, pneumonia and a hernia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westlife (@westlife)

Shane noted: “He’s fine. Unfortunately, he’s not able to join us, which is obviously sad and it’s a tough decision for him to make, but I suppose we have to respect that.”

Shane continued: “He is on the new music, he is on that [new] song and all the other songs on the album, which is great and the most important thing for us. But yeah, we’ve got to keep it going. It’s the 25th anniversary and he wishes us well, and we can’t wait to have him back as soon as possible.”