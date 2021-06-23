Westlife postpone their highly-anticipated Cork concerts for a second time

The band were due to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this August

Westlife have postponed their highly-anticipated Cork concerts for a second time.

The Irish band were scheduled to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last summer, but the gigs were pushed back to August this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An email sent to ticketholders regarding the concert earlier today read: “We are incredibly saddened to announce that due to the most recent government Covid guidelines around the delay in lifting of restrictions across Ireland, we are unable to proceed with our shows at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork this summer.”

“However, we are happy to tell you that our shows have been rescheduled to Friday 12th & Saturday 13th August 2022, so please hold on to your tickets!”

“We can’t wait to be back on stage and to see you all again when it’s safe to do so. Much love, Kian, Mark, Nicky & Shane xxxx”

Tickets for the rescheduled show on Friday 27th August 2021 (originally 28th August 2020) remain valid for the rescheduled show on Friday 12th August 2022, and tickets for the rescheduled show on Saturday 28th August 2021 (originally 29th August 2020) remain valid for the rescheduled show on Saturday 13th August 2022.