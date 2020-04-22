Westlife officially cancel upcoming concerts across UK & Ireland due to coronavirus outbreak

Westlife have officially canceled their upcoming concerts across the UK & Ireland due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last night, the Irish Government extended the ban on mass gatherings of over 5,000 people until August 31st.

In a statement posted on social media, the band said: “To all our Irish fans – following the Irish Government’s announcement last night, the shows at Cork Páirc Uí Chaoimh have been postponed to 27th and 28th August 2021 with all tickets valid for new dates and no ticket exchange required.”

“Tickets purchased for 28th August 2020 are valid for Friday 27th August 2021, Tickets purchased for 29th August 2020 are valid for Saturday 28th August 2021.”

We will all come back stronger next year.

“In the meantime, we ask everyone to stay home, stay safe, and keep playing your part in fighting the spread of this virus,” they added.

Sharing the statement on Twitter, Nicky Byrne said: “It’s with great sadness everybody, but health, safety, and enjoyment have always been of up most importance to everyone attending our shows. We will all come back stronger next year. On the plus side it gives us an extra year to get our dance moves right!”

Regarding their UK shows, they said: “To all our UK fans – it is with great sadness that despite best efforts, our shows scheduled for the UK in June and July must be cancelled.”

“We have been monitoring the UK government advice surrounding mass gatherings and it is very clear that this is the course we need to take to ensure the protection of our fans, our crew and everyone around us but also to ease pressure on those working tirelessly to fight this virus.”

“Those who have been on the Westlife journey with us know how important performing is to us but also know that safety must come first and foremost in delivering a successful tour,” they continued.

“Our promoters are currently working with their ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund. Please look out for an email from your ticketing agent shortly. Please only contact them if you have not been contacted by May 5th.”

“With regards to our show at Wembley Stadium, in London this is a fluid situation which is being reviewed on a daily basis. We will only deliver this show in August if it is completely safe to do so and will update you all, as soon as the position is clear,” they added.

