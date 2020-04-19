Westlife host online reunion – as they celebrate 21 years since debut release

The band and their families all celebrated in a video chat

Westlife host online reunion – as they celebrate 21 years since debut...

They couldn’t do it in person – so Westlife decided to celebrate 21 years since their first release in a video chat.

This weekend marked 21 years since Swear It All Over Again got released, and the lads wanted to mark the special occasion,

Instead of meeting up for a pint, the guys came together for a Zoom video chat, and even included their families.

Taking to Instagram, Kian Egan shared a snapshot from the online reunion.

“Great fun catching up with the @westlife crew last night,” he wrote. “Missing you all and can’t wait to do it all again for real! #westlife.”

In the screengrab Kian and wife Jodi Albert can be seen, while Nicky Byrne is joined by his wife Georgina Byrne and his kids. Shane can be seen with his wife Gillian and their children, while Mark Feehily is photographed with his partner Cailean O’Neil.

Hours earlier the band’s official Instagram page shared a video of the foursome performing their hit in Croke park, revealing that they were celebrating 21 years since the single dropped.

