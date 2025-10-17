Westlife announce Irish concert dates to kick off their 25th anniversary world tour

Westlife have announced several new concert dates in Ireland, to mark the start of their latest world tour.

The beloved Irish band – which consists of members Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily – have been hosting celebrations for their 25th anniversary.

In June of this year, the ‘Flying Without Wings’ hitmakers – who performed their first world tour in 2001 – revealed that they were launching plans to celebrate their milestone anniversary.

Now, to begin their world tour, Westlife have confirmed that they will be hosting a residency in Dublin, along with new shows in Belfast.

The band will be performing a five-night residency at Dublin’s 3Arena from September 22-26 of next year. Then, the boys will travel to Belfast, where they will take to the SSE Arena stage on October 27, 28 and 29 of next year.

“We’re kicking off our 25th anniversary celebrations at home with a five night residency at Dublin’s 3Arena next September, followed by three nights at Belfast’s SSE Arena in October!” they exclaimed in a post on Instagram.

“We can’t tell you how excited we are to begin these celebrations. This tour is a thank you to our fans who have shared the last 25 years with us. We can’t wait to perform our biggest ever songs and to make this celebration an unforgettable night for all of you,” they wrote further.

It has also been confirmed that Mark will not be joining Kian, Shane and Nicky on stage, as he continues to focus on his health after experiencing a string of complications.

Earlier this year, the band penned: “Sadly, Mark will be unable to join the celebrations. We hope he can join us back on stage when he is ready and able. He sends his love and positivity to you all as always.”

Tickets for Westlife’s upcoming shows in Dublin and Belfast will go on pre-sale on Monday, October 20 from 9am. General sale will begin on Thursday, October 23 at 9am.