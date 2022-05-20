Westlife announce incredible support acts for upcoming Irish shows

Westlife have announced their incredible support acts for their upcoming Irish shows.

The band will play the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday 8th & Saturday 9th July, and Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on Friday 12th August & Saturday 13th August 2022.

Their special guests at Aviva Stadium are Sugababes and Soulé, and Emeli Sandé and Wild Youth will join Westlife at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian’s return to music in 2018 has been a phenomenal success.

Since they reformed, the band has released two albums hitting the number one and number two spots in the UK charts, some of their most successful radio records to date, and their fastest selling tour of all time.

Following the stellar success of recent singles ‘Starlight’ and ‘My Hero’, Westlife have released ‘Alone Together’ – the third track from new album ‘Wild Dreams’ which has been yet another massive success for the band.

Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have had their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK.

Overall the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide and as a live act have sold 5 million concert tickets worldwide and counting.

Westlife’s ‘Twenty Tour’ sold a record 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries, including two sold out shows at Croke Park, Dublin (150,000 tickets).

You can still get tickets to their Wild Dreams tour via Ticketmaster.ie.