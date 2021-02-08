Westlife announce ‘biggest ever’ world tour and tease new album coming this year

The Irish band are embarking on a "very exciting new chapter"

Westlife have announced they will be embarking on their “biggest ever” world tour, and teased a new album coming this year.

The Irish band, made up of Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan, revealed they have parted ways with record label EMI Records by “mutual consent”.

The boy band teased a “very exciting chapter” ahead, as they bring their live shows to America for the first time.

They wrote: “Hi everyone. We hope you are all safe and well. We have some big news we’d like to share with you.”

“Due to a change of leadership and breakdown of contractual negotiations, we have parted company with EMI Records by mutual consent.”

“We enjoyed our time with the label and are very proud of the huge success we achieved together, including our No.1 album ‘Spectrum’ and were humbled to be the label’s biggest selling UK signed artist of that year.”

“This change now allows us to embark on a very exciting new chapter. The next 18 months is shaping up to be our biggest year, including a groundbreaking global partnership which we will be announcing imminently.”

“We can also reveal we have started work on our brand new album due for release later this year. Lastly, and the most exciting part of all, is that we get to see all of you again and it’s been a long time coming, as embark on our biggest ever world tour.”

“This will take us across 5 continents including a sold out Wembley Stadium and for the first time ever, we will be bringing our live shows to America.”

“In the meantime, everyone stay safe and we’ll see you all very soon. Love Nicky, Shane, Kian and Mark.”