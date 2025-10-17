Westlife address Mark Feehily’s health as they confirm his absence from new tour

Westlife have addressed Mark Feehily’s absence from the band, ahead of their 25th anniversary celebrations.

The beloved Irish band – consisting of members Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily – announced today that they will be going on a world tour next year.

The tour – which will honour 25 years since Westlife’s first world tour – will kick off in Ireland next September with a five-night residency in Dublin. It will then head to Belfast’s SSE Arena, where Westlife will perform for three nights.

When teasing their anniversary plans earlier this year, Westlife confirmed that Mark would not be taking part in any touring.

The 45-year-old has had numerous absences from the spotlight in recent years, after suffering with serious health concerns.

Following the news of their world tour, Westlife have now opened up about Mark’s health, as well as his future in the band.

Speaking at a press conference at Dublin’s 3Arena to promote Westlife’s residency, Shane Filan confirmed that Mark will feature on the band’s upcoming album.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s unable to join us. We love Mark and we can’t wait to have him back, whenever he’s ready,” he shared.

“The good news is that he is on the new music, and one of them is coming out next week. A new single next week, which is such a great song. I think everyone in Ireland especially is going to love it,” Shane teased.

“But yeah, we hope to have him back, obviously when he’s ready, but unfortunately, that’s the way it is at the moment,” he added.

In a statement released in June, Westlife confirmed for the first time that Mark would not be involved in any touring plans for their 25th anniversary.

On Instagram, they wrote: “Sadly, Mark will be unable to join the celebrations. We hope he can join us back on stage when he is ready and able. He sends his love and positivity to you all as always.”

Following the world tour and Irish residency announcement, many Westlife fans have since been taking to social media to share their sadness that Mark will be absent.

“Sending lots of love to Mark. Hope he’s doing well,” one Instagram user wrote.

”Won’t be the same without Mark,” another commented.

”Warmest wishes for a speedy recovery, Mark,” a third fan replied.