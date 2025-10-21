Westlife add five more shows to their Dublin residency due to ‘phenomenal demand’

Westlife have announced an extension to their Dublin residency.

Last week, fans of the Irish boyband were delighted when they announced that they will be embarking on a world tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The tour will begin in Ireland next September, where they will host a residency at Dublin’s 3Arena. The band will then travel to Belfast next October, where they will take to the stage for four nights.

The tour – which marks 25 years since Westlife embarked on their first tour in 2001 – will only consist of band members Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne. Mark Feehily will not be performing, as he continues to take time out from the band to focus on his health.

Now, following the launch of their pre-sale for their world tour, Westlife have confirmed that they have added additional dates to their 3Arena residency.

The band recently took to social media to confirm that they have extended their Dublin residency for a further five nights. The ‘Flying Without Wings’ hitmakers will now be performing on September 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20, as well as their original September 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 dates.

In a post on Instagram, Shane, Kian and Nicky went on to express their gratitude for their fans’ support.

“DUBLIN, you’ve absolutely blown us away! Due to phenomenal demand, we’re adding 5 more shows to our 3Arena residency!” they exclaimed.

“Thank you for celebrating 25 years with us and we can’t wait to see you next year,” they praised further, before confirming when the general sale will begin this week.

“THE RESIDENCY – Tickets on sale at 9am this Thursday 23rd October!” they stated.

In a press conference at the 3Arena last Friday, Westlife opened up about Mark’s absence from their 25th anniversary celebrations.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s unable to join us. We love Mark and we can’t wait to have him back, whenever he’s ready,” Shane shared.

“The good news is that he is on the new music, and one of them is coming out next week. A new single next week, which is such a great song. I think everyone in Ireland especially is going to love it,” he teased.

“But yeah, we hope to have him back, obviously when he’s ready, but unfortunately, that’s the way it is at the moment,” Shane added.