Wes Nelson praises Love Island host Laura Whitmore: ‘She had some big shoes to fill’

Wes Nelson has praised Love Island host Laura Whitmore for doing a “fantastic” job.

The Irish presenter landed the gig last year, taking over from the late Caroline Flack.

Wes, who appeared on the popular dating show back in 2018, admitted Laura had some “big shoes to fill” but has done “so well”.

Speaking to The Mirror, the reality star said: “It was a difficult situation when she came in, but she’s been absolutely amazing for the show.”

“She’s done so well and kept it exciting and positive for the amazing show that it is. She’s done a fantastic job.”

Speaking about his time on the show, Wes admitted: “It was life-changing for me – and I can remember it vividly. It was such an amazing experience for me and it’s made me the person I am today.”

“My confidence has grown so much from the show, and just being in front of the camera in general. It’s been a life-changer for me – and it’s changed me for the better.”