Wes Nelson insists it’s ‘fine’ to have sex in the Love Island villa: ‘I did it!’

The reality star appeared on the show in 2018

Wes Nelson insists it’s ‘fine’ to have sex in the Love Island...

Wes Nelson has insisted it’s “fine” to have sex in the Love Island villa.

The reality star appeared on the show in 2018, and was linked to Laura Anderson and Megan Barton Hanson during his time on the ITV2 dating series.

Speaking to FUBAR Radio before the return of Love Island, the 23-year-old said this year’s Islanders shouldn’t be afraid to have sex in the villa.

Wes said: “I did it and I was fine! This is the thing. People can say, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do that!’ There are no dos or don’ts. Just do you. It’s literally that simple.”

“Like people sometimes think, they get it confused with, ‘Oh, I can go on Love Island and get this career after’ and this, that and the other.”

“And nine times out of ten, they’re the people that come out within a week because they’ve got this game plan and people see straight through it.”

The brand new series of Love Island will premiere on June 28 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker get candid as they talk about the highs and lows of the past few years in business.

The girls also share their thoughts on Disney’s brand new Cruella movie, and reveal what fans should expect from the KUWTK reunion.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.