Wentworth Miller reveals he will NOT be returning to popular series Prison Break

Wentworth Miller has revealed that he will not be returning to the popular series Prison Break.

The actor took on the leading role as Michael Scofield back in 2005, with four seasons running until 2009.

The series was then revived in 2016, airing the following year, with Fox confirming season six was in the early development stages in 2018.

However, taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Wentworth shared with his fans that he would not come back to the show.

The 43-year-old, who came out as gay back in 2013, made the announcement while explaining that he would soon be disabling comments on his page due to negative remarks he had been receiving.

“I’m not concerned for myself,” he wrote, “But I take the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don’t want them exposed to bulls**t.”

“On a related note… I’m out. Of PB [Prison Break]. Officially,” Wentworth added.

“Not because of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).”

“So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.

“If you’re hot and bothered because you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work,” he signed off.

The series follows Michael Scofield (played by Miller) as he devises a plan to help his older brother escape from prison after he was sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit.

Wentworth’s castmates shared their support for his decision to leave the show, with his on-screen brother Dominic Purcell commenting: “It was fun mate. What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning.

“Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth. Keep the posts coming. …. love ya brother.”

Sarah Wayne Callies, who played Wentworth’s on-screen love interest Dr. Sara Tancredi, took to her Instagram to share her support.

She wrote: “yesterday @wentworthmiller announced he’s done playing michael scofield because as a gay man he wants to focus on playing gay characters.

“With gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, i’m voicing my support for that choice.”

“To all the fans, know this: the cast of prison break is a queer friendly space. we stand with – and among – our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work. all the time. always.

“And if that’s a problem for anyone, to quote a good man, ‘that’s your work,'” Sarah signed off.