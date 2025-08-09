Wembley Stadium investigates alleged ticket scam at Oasis concert

It has been revealed that Wembley Stadium authorities are investigating allegations that hundreds of Oasis fans were able to sneak into a concert without a ticket.

The Gallagher brothers played a series of sold-out gigs at the London venue as part of their Oasis Live 25′ tour.

According to The Sun, up to 200 people were asked for £350 (€404) each to be sneaked into one of the gigs through a disabled entrance.

Two anonymous concertgoers shared with the outlet that a sizeable group was able to use a copy of the same ticket to get into the stadium, where they were then handed wristbands giving them access to the VIP area at the front of the stage.

They claimed that two women who allegedly orchestrated the scam told them they had “ten groups of 20” waiting.

One of them said, “We were given our tickets, which were all the same, and a woman drew a shape on our hands.”

“We were told to go to the disabled door at entrance M, even though our tickets said entrance F.”

“We showed our stamped hands to the person on the door, they scanned the tickets, even though we all had the same one, and let us in.”

“Another member of staff then handed us a golden circle wristband and that was it. There were zero security searches. We just walked straight in.”

A spokesperson for Wembley has now said in a statement, “Entering Wembley Stadium without a ticket is a serious offence and we are investigating these allegations.”

“If they are substantiated, we will refer our evidence to the police.”

Oasis’ run of gigs at Wembley ran between 25 July and 3 August, which marked Liam and Noel’s first appearance at the London venue since 2009.

This was when they performed their Dig Out Your Soul tour.

The iconic duo are playing at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium this weekend, followed by Dublin’s Croke Park on 16 and 17 August.