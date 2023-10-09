Well-known Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a child due to go on trial today

The trial of the well-known Irish celebrity who was charged with defilement of a child earlier this year is due to begin today.
The entertainer, who can not be publicly named for legal reasons, was arrested by officers from a Divisional Protective Services Bureau in February and brought before the Dublin District Court.
The man, who is in his 40s, was then charged with three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child under the age of 17.
The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 12 and 13 years ago in Dublin.
The offences are contrary to Section 3 (1) of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006.
The trial, which is taking place in Dublin’s Circuit Criminal Court, is expected to last four or five days.
Ad