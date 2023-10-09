Well-known Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a child due to go on trial today

The trial of the well-known Irish celebrity who was charged with defilement of a child earlier this year is due to begin today.

The entertainer, who can not be publicly named for legal reasons, was arrested by officers from a Divisional Protective Services Bureau in February and brought before the Dublin District Court.

The man, who is in his 40s, was then charged with three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child under the age of 17.