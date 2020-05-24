We talk Ben Foden and wife Jackie’s dramatic labour, Kylie and Drake rumours, plus Lana Del Rey’s controversy

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are talking through the biggest stories of the week.

This week saw Ben Foden and wife Jackie’s dramatic labour, with their daughter Farrah arriving weeks early. The girls talk about Jackie’s statement giving out to the press, and was sharing her c-section on Instagram too much?

Plus with more and more One Direction reunion rumours doing the rounds, we talk about Niall Horan’s decision to stop answering questions about the matter, and the after Drake was forced to apologise for leaked lyrics calling Kylie Jenner a “side piece”, the girls delve deep into Drake’s relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

And the girls chat through Lana Del Rey’s long statement about how she paved the way for stars like Beyonce and Ariana Grande to sing about complicated relationships.





The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify