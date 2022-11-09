WARNING! This article contains spoilers.

We finally know which Love Is Blind couples from season three got married.

The season finale joined Netflix on Wednesday, and it saw four couples prepare for their big day after meeting in the pods.

But how many of them actually tied the knot? Read on to find out who made it down the aisle in the final episode…

Alexa and Brennon

Alexa and Brennon hit it off instantly after meeting in the pods, and their relationship grew stronger and stronger in the lead up to their wedding day.

The fan-favourite couple said “yes” to each other at the altar, and they are still happily married to this day.

Speaking at the reunion, Alexa admitted: “I’ve never been loved in the way that he loves me.”

She also confirmed she’s not pregnant “yet”, teasing that she and Brennon may be starting a family together soon.

Raven and SK

Fans were left heartbroken for Raven after her beau SK shockingly said “no” to her at the altar, despite being madly in love with her.

He explained his decision, saying: “We have a very unique and complex set of circumstances. I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this.”

However, during the season three reunion, Raven and SK revealed they have since rekindled their romance and are now dating.

Raven said: “We’ve grown so much from this experiment, from what we’ve went through. From being apart, it makes it so much better when we’re together… it’s really beautiful to be able to do that.”

Zanab and Cole

The road to the altar was very bumpy for Zanab and Cole, with the couple even fighting the night before their wedding.

On the day, Zanab said “no” to marrying Cole, leaving him in tears.

Explaining her decision to Cole in front of their wedding guests, Zanab said: “You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it’s worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence.”

“And the messed up thing is I know love you… but love shouldn’t feel this way. I can’t marry you.”

At the reunion, Cole apologised to Zanab for hurting her, while she accused him of controlling her eating habits and kissing another woman during his bachelor party – allegations that Cole denied.

Although Zanab no longer speaks to her ex, she insisted she doesn’t “hate” him and has “completely forgiven” him.

Nancy and Bartise

After a dramatic cliffhanger, fans finally found out what happened after Nancy said “I do” at the altar.

Bartiste, who previously spoke about his lack of physical attraction for Nancy and argued with her about their views on abortion, decided to say “no” to marrying her.

As they tried to talk it out, they were interrupted by Nancy’s angry mother and brother, who called Bartise “stupid” for his decision.

Nancy also shut down Bartise’s attempts to continue with their relationship, saying that they’d be “backtracking” after she already said “yes” and he said “no.”

At the reunion, Nancy claimed Bartiste moved on with a “tall blonde” just DAYS after their wedding, so it looks like this relationship is well and truly over…

Colleen and Matt

We did not see this one coming…

After a lot of arguments in the lead-up to Colleen and Matt’s wedding and some doubts from Colleen, it didn’t seem likely that the pair would say “yes” on their big day.

However, they surprised fans by both saying “I do”, and are still married to this day.

At the reunion, the couple revealed that they don’t currently live together but plan to do so in the future.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind, and the reunion special, are both available to stream on Netflix now.