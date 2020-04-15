We finally know when the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People will air in Ireland

RTÉ One will air the much-anticipated series

We finally know when the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People...

RTÉ has announced that it will air Normal People, the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s acclaimed novel, on Tuesday 28 April.

The first two episodes in the highly-anticipated 12 part relationship drama will air in a double bill on RTÉ One and will also be available on RTÉ Player.

Normal People stars Kildare newcomer 24-year-old Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones (War of the Worlds, Cold Feet) in the role of Marianne.

The series follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

It also stars Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders, Rosie) and Aislín McGuckin (Outlander).

Sally Rooney adapted her coming-of-age book with Alice Birch along with Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe.

Normal People has been directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and the English director Hettie Macdonald.

The series was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

