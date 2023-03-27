We finally know when The Kardashians is returning to our screens.

The trailer for the highly anticipated third season dropped on Monday afternoon, and it is packed with drama.

In one clip, Kim is seen breaking down in tears and in another, she’s heard yelling: “You think I need your permission!”

In her confessional, the reality star says: “Everyone has their own truth about what they think something happened.”

The dramatic trailer ends with the Skims founder saying: “So, let’s talk about it.”

The third season of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on May 25.