We FINALLY know when Room To Improve will be back on our screens

RTÉ released it’s jam-packed schedule for the New Year this morning, which finally confirmed when Room To Improve will be back on our screens.

The popular series, fronted by celebrity architect Dermot Bannon, will return to RTÉ One for its 13th season in February 2022.

Supported by Quantity Surveyor Claire Irwin, Dermot faces new builds, retrofits and renovations that will test the patience and finances of everyone involved.

This season features very challenging projects including a brand-new build in Stillorgan, Co. Dublin for Marc and Lisa Daly on what was originally a plot of land beside Lisa’s old family home.

Dermot also undertakes a complete renovation for Jim & Mary Moloney in Thurles, where they attempt to retrofit a home built over thirty years ago to reconfigure it for their next life-stage.

Back again in Dublin, Dermot redesigns the home of Kenny & Laura Brown in Howth, who were badly hit by the construction closure during the pandemic.

And finally, Hilary Fairbrother & her husband Paul called on Dermot’s expertise to completely renovate her childhood family home, overlooking the stunning Blessington Lakes in Co. Wicklow.