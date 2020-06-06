We FINALLY know when Penneys stores are reopening in Ireland

Penneys have finally confirmed when they will reopen all Irish stores.

The company are working on reopening some stores from June 12, and they aim to have every shop open by June 15.

All stores will be enforcing strict social distancing measures, to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19.

Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “We have really missed our customers and we are delighted to be back trading again on our home soil. From 12 June we will be able to provide our customers with the quality, affordable products they love from Penneys.”

“We know that life for our customers is going to look different for a while. We want our stores to be safe and reassuring places to shop and work.”

“While it might take a little longer to get into our stores, once inside, customers will find all their favourite Penneys products and we have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing.”

When stores reopen, there will be a limit on the number of customers in store at any one time, to allow for the appropriate distance in between customers and employees.

There will also be clear signage and floor decals to guide customers through the store in a way that limits contact with others.

On top of that, every second till will be closed to allow more space between customers and between employees, and fitting rooms will remain closed for the time being.

Hand sanitiser stations will also be made available to employees and customers, and perspex screens have been installed on tills to protect customers and employees.