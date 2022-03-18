We finally know when Meghan Markle is launching her own podcast

Meghan Markle is launching her own podcast series on Spotify this year.

A spokesperson for Archewell Audio confirmed the news to HuffPost, and said the Duchess of Sussex will release her first podcast series this summer.

The former Suits star and her husband Prince Harry signed a reported $25 million deal with Spotify in December 2020 to make content for the platform.

The spokesperson also said Archewell Audio was continuing to have discussions with Spotify and the company’s senior leadership regarding misinformation and the importance of trust, safety and transparency with its audience.

Back in January, Meghan and Harry expressed their “concerns” over “misinformation” on Spotify, after the platform came under fire over its affiliation with Joe Rogan’s podcast.

In recent months, Rogan has been accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines.

In a statement at the time, an Archewell spokesperson said: “Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.”

“We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.”

“We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does,” the spokesperson added.