The series will return this summer after it was cancelled last year

We FINALLY know when Love Island will be back on our screens

Love Island will be back on our screens by early July, according to a new report.

The MailOnline has reported that the show has been delayed due to travel restrictions, but is expected to air in July for a period of eight weeks.

An insider said: “Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Majorca on June 20 – with the series expected to launch a week later.”

“In 2019, the first episode aired on June 3, meaning Love Island will be over three weeks later this year due to current restrictions on overseas travel.”

“The delayed launch date will not have an impact on the length of the series, with the show still running for a duration of eight weeks.”

It’s understood bosses have already cast multiple Islanders, who will be tested for Covid-19 and quarantined before they enter the villa.

Laura Whitmore is expected to return as host, after giving birth to her first child last week.

The TV presenter welcomed a baby girl with the show’s voiceover artist Iain Stirling, after they got married in Dublin last November.

The couple have been dating since 2016.