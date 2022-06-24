Ad
We finally know when Casa Amor is returning to Love Island

©ITV Plc
Emma Costigan
We finally know when Casa Amor is returning to Love Island, and it’s going to be “the most explosive yet”.

For the fifth time in the show’s history, the girls and boys will be split into separate villas to complete the ultimate loyalty test.

The boys will be joined by a group of stunning girls, and some hunky new guys will join the girls – all hoping to turn the Islanders heads.

According to The Sun, Casa Amor is set to make its return to our screens on July 4.

An insider told the publication, “This year’s Casa Amor promises to be the most explosive yet thanks to some seriously fiery characters, who have already shown their heads can be turned.”

However, the date is not entirely set in stone, as it “could change at the last minute if bosses decide they can ramp up the drama at an earlier or later moment.”

Love Island Casa Amor 2021

Love Island fans will welcome its long-awaited return with open arms.

One Twitter user wrote, “casa amor is going to be ICONIC,” as another agreed, “Casa Amor going to split everyone up this year 🤣.”

People are already speculating about who’s head will be turned whilst they’re away from their partner.

One fan tweeted, “I need Ekin-Su to find a good man in Casa Amor and grab that 50k. She deserves better than this.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

