We FINALLY know if there’s going to be a second season of the Gossip Girl reboot

We FINALLY know if there’s going to be a second season of...

HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot has officially been renewed for a second season.

The revival series, which is available to watch on the RTÉ Player in Ireland, has won rave reviews since it premiered in the US earlier this year.

The Gossip Girl reboot largely focuses on the lives of main characters Audrey Hope, Zoya Lott and Otto ‘Obie’ Bergmann IV.

Lead actress Emily Alyn Lind plays ‘Audrey’, alongside Whitney Peak, who plays ‘Zoya’, and Eli Brown, who stars as ‘Otto’.

The cast also includes Tavi Gevinson, who plays ‘Kate Keller’, Jordan Alexander, who stars as ‘Julien Calloway’, and Savannah Lee Smith, who plays ‘Monet de Haan’.

Zión Moreno also plays ‘Luna La’, Evan Mock stars as ‘Akeno “Aki” Menzies’, and Thomas Doherty plays ‘Max Wolfe’.

The show’s official summary reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.”

“The prestige series will address just how much social media-and the landscape of New York itself-has changed in the intervening years.”

None of the original cast appear in the reboot, but Kristen Bell returned to narrate the series as the voice of Gossip Girl.