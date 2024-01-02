Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City FC manager

Wayne Rooney has been sacked as the manager of Birmingham City football club.

The former footballer spent just three months at the helm of the club.

He took over from John Eustace in October and signed a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Wayne took to his Instagram to address the “setback”: “I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Gary Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club.”

He continued: “Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.”

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or a manager, since I was 16. Now I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity as a manager.”

He concluded: “Finally, I want to wish Birmingham City FC and its owners my best wishes in the pursuit of their ambitions.”

This comes after the recent Wagatha Christie drama, that involved Wayne’s wife Coleen and Rebekah Vardy.

Kicking off in October 2019, Coleen posted a statement on social media, claiming she had planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

Coleen said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

The mother-of-four believed this was proof that her fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah vehemently denied her claims.

Their lengthy legal battle concluded with a seven-day trial at London’s High Court in May 2022, and saw Coleen emerge victorious.

Coleen has since released a Disney + documentary on the ordeal, entitled Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

Wayne previously admitted his wife Coleen’s legal battle with Rebekah had been “very traumatic” for them as a family.

On the sixth day of the highly-publicised Wagatha Christie trial back in May 2022, the former footballer was called to the witness box to give evidence.