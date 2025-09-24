Wayne Rooney insists he would be ‘dead’ without his wife Coleen as he opens up about alcohol abuse

Wayne Rooney has opened up about the darkest period of his life, revealing that he believes he wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for his wife, Coleen.

The 39-year-old former footballer spoke candidly about his struggles with alcohol in a new interview on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast.

Reflecting on his early years, Wayne shared how his desire to have fun with friends spiralled into something much more destructive.

“I wanted to go out and enjoy my time with my friends and having a night out,” he said. “It got to a point where I went too far, of course it did.

“That was a moment in my life where I was struggling massively with alcohol. Massively struggling and I didn’t think I could turn to anyone.

“I didn’t really want to because I didn’t want to put that burden on anyone.”

At one low point, Rooney recalled drinking “for two days straight” before showing up for training.

In an effort to hide his bender from teammates and coaching staff, he relied on eye drops, chewing gum, and aftershave to mask the effects.

Despite the drinking, he still performed: “Come training and at the weekend I’d scored two goals and then I’d go back and go and drink for two days straight again.”

When asked who helped him emerge from this difficult period, the former United and England captain said: “Coleen is massive.

“It’s bad because we’re two kids from Croxteth [Liverpool] and then we grew up together and obviously we started dating and we got married and have kids.”

“But when I was 17 she could see, she knew my mind and she knew I was a bit out there. You know, I loved my football, obsessed with football but also I loved a night out or whatever going out.

“She’s seen it very early on and she’s controlled that. Well, not controlled but helped me control that massively.

“And at times you’re like ‘what are you doing?’ Why do you keep saying ‘don’t do this or don’t do that?’ How she’s managed me because I needed managing.

“I honestly believe if she [Coleen] weren’t there I’d be dead,” he confessed.

“I believe that. And what she’s done, how she … And it’s annoying at times and I’m like, what are you doing? And you get annoyed and everything she’s doing is to keep me here and keep me … the best person.

“I’ve made mistakes in the past which are well documented and whatever, but I’m a little bit different at times and she keeps me on that path and she’s done it for 20-odd years.”

Wayne and Coleen first met when they were just 12 years old in Liverpool, and started dating at 16.

They married in 2008 and share four sons: Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six.

Their relationship has been tested over the years, especially by a series of high-profile cheating scandals.

Despite public scrutiny and personal heartbreak, Coleen stood by him.

In the 2023 Amazon Prime documentary about Rooney’s life and career, Coleen addressed his infidelity for the first time.

She credited her parents, Colette and Tony, for helping her navigate those difficult decisions — not just for herself, but for her family.

“When you’re making those decisions you’ve got to focus on what you want and not other people because you have so many people saying different things to you. ‘Oh why is she getting back with him?’” she said.

“Obviously I listen to the people that matter to me, my mum and dad always give me a positive outlook on things.

“There’s nothing that we can’t deal with and that’s my way in a situation — let’s sit down and see what we can do and can we make it work? And we have. We’re not the lovey-dovey type anyway, we like to have a laugh and we work well together.”