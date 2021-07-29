Wayne Rooney apologises to wife Coleen after viral hotel photos: ‘I made a mistake’

Wayne Rooney has publicly apologised to his wife Coleen, after photos of him in a hotel room with three women went viral.

The women took and shared snaps of the former footballer, who they reportedly met in Manchester’s Chinawhite nightclub on Saturday, asleep in the hotel.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the incident, Wayne said: “I made a mistake. I went to a private party with two of my friends. From me, I would like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round.”

“I want to move forward on this. I’m grateful to Derby County for giving me this opportunity to get this club back to where it belongs. I will do everything in my power to do that,” he added.

When asked whether he felt like a victim in the situation, the Derby manager replied: “Listen, I don’t really wanna… Yeah, but I don’t really want to go into that.”

“Listen, it’s dealt with and I’m looking forward to moving forward and preparing for another game on Sunday.”

It comes after the women who took and shared the photographs apologised to Wayne, and handed over the copyright of the photos for just £1.

A spokesperson for Wayne told MailOnline: “The three girls who took the photographs contacted Wayne’s lawyers and volunteered to hand over all pictures that were taken that night and the copyrights in them.”

“They have also, at their own suggestion, made a written apology to him for the events that took place and the embarrassment caused. These were three decent young women who went for a night out.”

“They did not expect Wayne to end up in their company and are remorseful about how things turned out with the pictures.”

“They got carried away and did something they later regretted. They did not expect it to end up in the mainstream media after it was posted on social media and they decided to take steps to put things right,” he continued.

“It would be wrong to say no money changed hands because when a contract is drawn up there must be a sum and in this case it was a nominal £1.”

“They have fulsomely apologised because they wanted to do what they saw as the right thing and draw a line under the matter.”