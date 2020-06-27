Wayne and Coleen Rooney to film new documentary about the ‘highs and lows’ of their lives

The couple have faced a lot of controversy over the past few years

Wayne and Coleen Rooney to film new documentary about the ‘highs and...

Wayne and Coleen Rooney are set to star in a new documentary film about their lives.

The docu-film will document the ups and downs of Wayne’s football career, and will also delve into his private life with wife Coleen and their four children.

Simply titled ‘Rooney’, the documentary is being directed by Matt Smith, and will feature archive footage of Wayne and interviews with the sports star.

In a statement about the film, Wayne said: “I’m excited to be the subject of this documentary.”

“This is a film that looks in detail at my journey: the highs, the lows, the beautiful game, finally I have the opportunity to show the person I really am,” he added.

In the film, Wayne may touch on the controversies he’s faced throughout his career, which have put a strain on his marriage.

Rumours were rife that Wayne and Coleen’s marriage was on the rocks last year, due to his boozy antics with bar maid Vickie Rosiek in Florida.

During an alleged ten-hour bender on the night of the Super Bowl, the bar girl reportedly gave him a lift to another bar, where the pair knocked back shots.

Wayne’s boozy night out with the bar maid came after he was arrested for public intoxication in December 2018 at Washington Dulles Airport.

Coleen and Wayne have been married since 2008, and are parents to Kai, 10, Klay, 7, Kit, 4, and two-year-old Cass.