Wayne and Coleen Rooney spotted in Ireland as they visit famous pub

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have been spotted in Ireland.

The famous footballer and his wife surprised patrons when they showed up for lunch at The Dirty Duck Ale House in Holywood, Co. Down on Wednesday.

The popular pub shared a photo of the couple posing with their fluffy mascot on social media.

They captioned the post: “No, this isn’t photoshop, your eyes don’t deceive you – it is in fact former Man United player, Wayne Rooney and his lovely wife, Colleen in our restaurant!”

“The pair called in for a tasty bite to eat this afternoon and were lovely enough to pose for a photo with our famous fluffy duck,” they added.

“Hope you enjoyed your meal guys!”

It’s not known why the couple are in Ireland, but they could be on a romantic trip to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

Wayne and Coleen recently celebrated the milestone by posting tributes to each other on social media.

The couple tied the knot back in 2008, and share four sons together – Kai, 11, Klay, 8, Kit, 5 and Cass, 3.