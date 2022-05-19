Wayne and Coleen Rooney skip final day of Wagatha Christie trial to jet off on holiday

Wayne and Coleen Rooney skipped the final day of the Wagatha Christie trial to jet off on holiday with their four children.

The highly-publicised libel trial, brought against Coleen by Rebekah Vardy, will conclude after their respective barristers issue their closing statements today.

However, Wayne and Coleen weren’t present for their final day in court, which prompted an apology from their lawyer David Sherbourne this morning.

Their barrister told court that the couple had a “long-standing travel arrangement” with their kids, and they “intend no disrespect” by not being present for the final day of the trial.

Mr Sherbourne said they believed the trial would be over by Thursday, and judge Mrs Justice Steyn said: “I don’t take offence”.

Meanwhile, Rebekah Vardy arrived at the High Court without her husband Jamie this morning.

The Wagatha Christie trial will conclude with their respective barristers closing arguments today, with the judge expected to make a decision at a later date.

Rebekah launched her libel suit against Coleen back in 2020, after she accused her of leaking false stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney defended the claim in court on the basis her post was “substantially true”.