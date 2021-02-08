WATCH: The Weeknd performs medley of his biggest hits at the Super Bowl half-time show

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at the highly anticipated NFL game

The Weeknd performed a medley of his biggest hits at the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday.

The 55th Super Bowl saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, becoming the league champions for the 2020 NFL season.

Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, best known as The Weeknd, took to the world’s biggest stage at half-time, as the stadium was filled with thousands of cardboard cut-outs as well as 25,000 socially distanced fans.

The 30-year-old opened with his hit track Starboy, before going on to sing The Hills, Can’t Feel My Face and I Feel It Coming.

For the grande finale, The Weeknd was joined on the pitch by dancers with bandages on their faces for a medley of House of Balloons and Blinding Lights, complete with a firework display.

Check out the full performance here: