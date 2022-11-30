WATCH: The trailer of Emily In Paris season three is here

The trailer for Emily In Paris season three is here.

The popular Netflix show follows an American marketing executive living in the City Of Love.

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat will all reprise their roles for the upcoming season – which hits the streaming giant on December 21.

The second season ended with Alfie (played by Lucien) returning to London while Emily (Lily Collins) watched as Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) got back with back together with Camille (Camille Razat).

The official Instagram account for the show shared a trailer on Wednesday, and teased: “’tis the season of choices 🍾 Emily In Paris S3 premieres December 21, only on Netflix…”

Check out the trailer below: